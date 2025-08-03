/Coolie trailer launch, Rajinikanth embraces Aamir Khan on stage, Watch

The trailer for Rajinikanth's Coolie is finally out, and fans can't get enough. The trailer for the upcoming mass action flick was launched with a star-studded event in Chennai, with a special appearance from Bollywood legend Aamir Khan, who is making his Tamil debut in the film. The actor arrived on stage to thunder applause and went over to Rajinikanth and tried to touch his feet to show respect, but the superstar stopped him and wrapped his arms around Aamir Khan, and they shared a warm hug, much to the delight of the audience and the rest of the cast.

Aamir Khan’s Dahaa gets a fiery introduction

Aamir Khan will be playing the role of Dahaa in the movie, while his role will be an extended cameo. He got our first glimpse of Dahaa in action in the trailer, where we saw him dressed in black and firing two machine guns. Initially, it was reported that the character would only appear in the film's climax, but director Lokesh Kanagaraj has teased in recent interviews that his appearance has been peppered throughout the film, and fans will not be disappointed.

30 Years after Aatank Hi Aatank, the duo reunites for Coolie

This is not the first time Rajinikanth and Aamir Khan shared the screen; they acted together in the 1995 gangster film Aatank Hi Aatank, which was directed by Dilip Shankar and was an adaptation of The Godfather. So it seems fitting that the two reunite on screen for another gangster movie 30 years later.

What is Coolie about?

Rajinikanth Leads a Power-Packed Cast in a High-Stakes Gangster Saga

Coolie centres on Rajinikanth’s character Deva, a seasoned gold smuggler who must reunite with his old gang to face a dangerous new threat named Simon, played by Nagarjuna.

Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), Coolie ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever produced. The film boasts an award-winning crew, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, Philomin Raj as editor, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie's massive ensemble cast

Coolie boasts of an ensemble supporting cast that includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. The movie is scheduled to release on August 14, 2025, across theatres worldwide in all major Indian languages.

