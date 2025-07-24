Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj confirms that the Rajinikanth starrer is not a part of the LCU

Coolie is one of the most anticipated Tamil films of the year. The movie marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Kanagaraj is famous for the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU), a shared universe that connects his previous films Leo, Vikram, and Kaithi. In a recent interview, Lokesh confirmed that Coolie will not be part of the LCU and is a standalone story.

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Why Coolie Isn’t in the LCU

In an interview with Bharadwaj Rangan, Lokesh Kanagaraj said, “I did not want to bring Kamal, sir, into Coolie, nor would I bring Rajini sir into Vikram. Coolie is a one-of-a-kind film written specifically for Rajini sir.” However, it’s worth noting that the director made similar claims about his 2023 Vijay-starrer Leo, which ultimately was part of the cinematic universe, featuring Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in a voice cameo.

What Is Coolie About?

Coolie follows Rajinikanth's Deva, a veteran gold smuggler who must reunite his old gang to stop a new threat, Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who plays Dahaa, a rumoured villain with an extended cameo in the climax.

Coolie's star-studded supporting cast

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography beginning in July. The film's cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie also features an impressive supporting cast, including Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.

When is Coolie releasing?

The film reportedly has a budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Coolie will release in all major Indian languages and is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.

