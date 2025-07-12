The lyrical video for the Monica song from Rajinikanth's Coolie has dropped and has garnered over 5.4 million views on YouTube since it was released. The music for Coolie was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Monica features Pooja Hegde and Soubin Shahir dancing to the catchy beat on a cargo ship, and while Pooja Hegde was stunning, it was Soubin's dance moves that stole the show and won over the fans, who were pleasantly surprised by the actor's dance skills. Monica was sung by Subhalakshmi, Anirudh Ravichander, and Asal Kolaar. The song is a tribute to actress and model Monica Bellucci.

Coolie soundtrack is already a hit

Three other songs from Coolie have also been released: Coolie Disco, Powerhouse Vibe, and Chikitu. All of these have met with positive reactions from fans, with the Chikitu music video crossing 13 million views on YouTube.

Coolie marks Rajinikanth’s first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj, best known for creating the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The director has denied that Coolie is also set in the LCU and clarified that it is a standalone movie.

Aamir Khan makes his Tamil debut in Coolie

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj.

Another highlight of the film is that it marks the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will be sharing the big screen with Rajinikanth for the first time. Aamir will be playing the role of Dahaa and has an extended cameo in the film. Rumours suggest that his role will include a 15-minute, no-holds-barred action sequence where Aamir and Rajinikanth go head-to-head.

Coolie's star-studded cast

Coolie boasts a star-studded cast that includes Nagarjuna, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. The movie has a reported budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced and will be released worldwide on 14 August 2025.

