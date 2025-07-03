Coolie: First look poster of Aamir Khan as Dahaa from Rajinikanth's upcoming film is out

Since the announcement that Bollywood star Aamir Khan will make his Tamil debut in Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie, fans have been eagerly awaiting the first look poster, and now it’s here. Sun Pictures has unveiled a new poster from the film featuring Aamir Khan’s character, Dahaa. It is rumoured that Aamir Khan will have an extended cameo in the film’s climax, portraying a villain. Reports suggest that his role will include a 15-minute, no-holds-barred action sequence where Aamir and Rajinikanth go head-to-head. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

What is Coolie about?

While the plot remains under wraps, Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed that Coolie will not be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), which includes Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. Instead, the story will focus on gold smuggling.

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography beginning in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Aamir’s announces new film with Coolie director

Aamir Khan is coming off the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, a spiritual sequel to the 2007 classic Taare Zameen Par, which has grossed over ₹207 crores ($24.7 million) worldwide. Speaking about Coolie, Aamir shared in a recent interview that he was impressed by Lokesh’s narration and quickly signed on. He also revealed that he will collaborate with Lokesh again for a superhero film.

Speaking with Just Too Filmy, Aamir Khan stated, “Lokesh and I are doing a film together. He is right now going to shoot Kaithi. So, next year, August–September we will start.”

Coolie has a reported budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever produced. It is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on 14 August 2025.