/Coolie: Rajinikanth starrer's Hindi version title changed post trolling

Veteran actor Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie has been making headlines ever since the announcement was made. The Tamil-language action thriller. Be it cameo of Aamir Khan or controversies, the film has kept everyone in the loop. Said to be one of the biggest films in 2025, the makers have decided to change the title of the Hindi version after facing backlash. Production house Sun Pictures even shared a new poster on social media.

Makers of Coolie reveal the title of the Hindi version, fans react

Production house Sun Pictures, who is backing the film Coolie, took to their X and announced the title for the Hindi version of the film. The caption read, "Deva's rage begins in 50 days! #CoolieIn50Days. #Coolie in Hindi is now #CoolieThePowerhouse. Coolie releasing worldwide August 14".

Fans too acknowledged the title and took to the comment section to express their views as well. One user wrote, "This name is good. I'll only watch Coolie in Hindi this Independence Day for Rajini sir". Another user wrote, "Super... In all languages same name #Coolie". "Superstar for a reason", wrote the third user.

Coolie: Release date, cast and more

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie is a crime thriller that deals with gold smuggling. The movie will mark the Tamil debut of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, who will make a cameo in the film.

The movie also boasts an impressive supporting cast that includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.