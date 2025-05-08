Director of the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj, will be playing the lead role in Arun Matheswaran's next project. Lokesh has previously done a cameo in Vijay's Master and appeared in the Inimel music video alongside Shruti Haasan.

Arun Matheswaran’s next in the works

Details about the planned project remain under wraps. Arun Matheswaran had previously helmed Dhanush's Captain Miller, a period drama set in the 1930s about an Indian soldier in the British Army and his eventual rebellion.

Coolie gears up for release

As for Lokesh, the director has delivered back-to-back hits with Kamal Haasan's Vikram and Vijay's Leo and is now gearing up for the release of Coolie, his first collaboration with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth. The movie recently wrapped filming and is currently in post-production.

The film is rumoured to be the Tamil debut of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. Rajinikanth will also be sharing the big screen with Nagarjuna and Upendra in this action-thriller about gold smuggling.

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography commencing in July. The film’s cinematography is handled by National Award winner Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The supporting cast of the movie includes Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR. Pooja Hegde will be making a cameo in a song.

Coolie will be released worldwide on August 14, 2025.

