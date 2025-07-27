Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj promises the movie does not compromise on violence 'Don't want to do PG-13 film'

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie will be released worldwide this August. The project marks the superstar’s first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. In a recent interview, Lokesh revealed that while he deliberately removed elements like guns and drugs from the film, he did not compromise on his trademark high-octane action, despite Rajinikanth’s preference for family-friendly content. The director confirmed that Coolie will be a standalone film and not part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

Lokesh Kanagaraj on Coolie's tone

Speaking to Galatta Plus, Lokesh explained his approach to balancing mass appeal with his creative style. "It is going to trigger all the emotions that a family audience would want. At the same time, I don't want to lose my grip on the film. I don't want to do a PG-13 film. I have not. It will have a lot of adrenaline, avoided guns and drugs in the film, it will have a rush, which we have not seen in Rajini sir's films in a while."

Coolie's star-studded cast

Coolie was officially announced in April 2024, with principal photography beginning in July. The film boasts an award-winning crew, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, Philomin Raj as editor, and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The ensemble cast includes Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, and Junior MGR.

What is Coolie about?

Coolie centres on Rajinikanth’s character Deva, a seasoned gold smuggler who must reunite with his old gang to face a dangerous new threat named Simon, played by Nagarjuna. The film will also feature the Tamil debut of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, who appears in an extended cameo as Dahaa, a rumoured villain in the film’s climax.

Reportedly made on a massive budget of ₹400 crores ($46.6 million), Coolie ranks among the most expensive Indian films ever produced. The movie is scheduled to release on 14 August 2025 across theatres worldwide in all major Indian languages.