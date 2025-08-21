Tamil film star Vijay is one of the most loved actors of all time, and on Thursda,y his fans made sure they showed their support for the actor as he makes his foray into politics. Thousands turned up at the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam maanaadu (public meeting) in Madurai as Vijay discussed his future in politics. The actor looked visibly emotional at the tremendous support and outpouring of love he received at the meet. Vijay’s parents, SA Chandrasekhar and Shoba, were also present at the special occasion.

Vijay gets emotional at Madurai Maanaadu

Pictures and videos of the Madurai maanaadu began circulating online from Thursday afternoon. One drone shot of the venue showed thousands of fans at the event just to hear their favorite actor. Some fans even broke through security barricades to cheer for Vijay and garland him- even as his security tried to hold them back.

Another video showed Vijay getting emotional at the rally. The actor was seen smiling at the crowd, but looked overwhelmed at the love that came his way. Numerous fans shared his clip on X, commenting on how touched the actor was at the love showered on him.

Vijay's parents witnessed the outpouring of love that came their son’s way at the event and looked proudly at their son. In one of the videos, Vijay can be seen holding his father and nodding in excitement. He held his parents' faces in gratitude, and they hugged him in return after he successfully addressed the crowd.

Vijay’s entry into politics

In February 2024, Vijay publicly announced that he would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections through his party, TVK. In October the same year, he held his first maanaadu or public meeting, kicking off his political campaign.

The actor has made it clear that he will retire from acting and focus on politics in the future. Vijay was last seen in the film The GOAT in 2024. He will be next seen in Jana Nayagan, which fans believe would be his last film before he forays into politics.