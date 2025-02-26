In the presence of political strategist-turned politician Prashant Kishore (referred to as PK), actor-politician Joseph Vijay lashed out at India’s ruling BJP and its rival party Tamil Nadu’s ruling DMK while addressing his fledgling political party’s first anniversary celebration in Mamallapuram. “We are an emerging primary political force in Tamil Nadu politics, with a firm commitment to create history in the 2026 state assembly polls, just like it had happened in 1967 and 1977 here,” Vijay said.

Advertisment

In his usual style, without naming the respective parties, Vijay took on the BJP and DMK, while referring to the ongoing row between them over the National Education Policy and the Hindi imposition debate. He stated that granting funds for education was the central government’s (BJP) duty, while fighting for the rights is the state government’s (DMK) duty. Vijay claimed that the recent hashtag wars between the DMK and BJP were “pre-planned” and that the two ruling parties were fighting in a “silly manner” over a serious issue.

Also read: Over 20 civil service employees resigned from Trump’s DOGE in protest

Vijay also emphasised the importance of booth-level agents who work at the grassroots level and reach out to the masses. He said that his budding party would strengthen its booth-level presence and showcase its strength in the political arena.

Advertisment

TVK has roped in PK to take on DMK and BJP?

Prashant Kishore, the political strategist-turned politician, was the ‘chief guest’ at the anniversary event, where he spoke highly of Vijay and his political party. Interestingly, PK has earlier worked as a political and election strategist with major Indian political parties such as the BJP, Congress, DMK, TMC, and YSRCP, among others.

“Vijay’s party TVK is a movement of millions who want to see a new political order, this is a time for change, and your party represents change and hope. I am here because of shared values, ideals, ideologies, goals, and desires,” PK said of Vijay’s party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Kishore also alleged that Tamil Nadu is the most politically corrupt state in India.

Advertisment

"I have to become the most popular Bihari in #TamilNadu..so, i have to compete with MS Dhoni, who makes IPL team CSK win..I'll make #TVK under your leaders win, that's why I'm here" political strategist Prashant Kishore

Is this a joke or genuine confidence?? #Vijay #TVKVijay pic.twitter.com/jKXB19HhbV — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) February 26, 2025



In what is being widely seen as boastfulness, PK also claimed that by making Vijay’s party win the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, he could end up becoming more popular in the state than his fellow Bihari and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni, who plays for the local Chennai Super Kings IPL team. “I will make TVK under your leader win, that is why I am here,” PK claimed.

PK added that he would return to Tamil Nadu in 2026 to deliver a ‘thank you speech’ to the people of the state after the victory of the TVK party.

Also read: ‘Trump Gaza number one’: US president shares his vision of post-war region, with Netanyahu chilling by pool