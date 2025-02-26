US President Donald Trump shared an AI-generated music video on his Truth Social platform on Wednesday (Feb 26), showing what he assumes is the vision of the Gaza Strip Riviera.

Advertisment

The US president has been repeatedly restating his plan for Gaza to take over and own the Gaza Strip.

The video shared by Trump depicts a modern coastal strip lined with promenades, high-rises, and shimmering beaches.

Also read: Trump’s Gaza takeover plan and non-nuclear Iran: A game-changer or a political fantasy?

Advertisment

However, there were also some odd details in the video, as it showed belly dancers, a child clutching a golden balloon shaped like Trump's face, and a massive golden statue of Trump himself.

The video further showed people dancing as dollar bills rained down, while an AI-generated Elon Musk was seen enjoying a local dish, basking in the spectacle.

Trump was also seen dancing with a scantily clad woman. Moreover, at the end of the video, Trump was seen lounging with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by the pool at one of his hotels, which was emblazoned with large golden words "Trump Gaza".

Advertisment

Also read: ‘Will only put oil on fire’: Trump’s proposal for Gaza takeover faces international backlash

The lyrics of the song played in the video were, "No more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here

Trump Gaza shining bright, golden future a brand new light

Feast and dance the deal is done, Trump Gaza number one.”

Trump, while holding a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, vowed that the US would take over and own the Gaza Strip and deploy American troops in the region if necessary.

Also read: Netanyahu says Israel ready to resume Gaza fighting ‘at any moment‘

His announcement followed a permanent resettlement plan for two million Palestinians living in Gaza to neighbouring countries.

Israeli PM Netanyahu said that it was worth paying attention to this idea and that US control of the Gaza Strip "could change history".

However, his proposal sparked worldwide criticism, with countries slamming Trump's move and calling it a "forced transfer" or "unacceptable issue".

Also read: Who are six Israeli hostages released in latest phase of Gaza truce? Know all about them here

(With inputs from agencies)