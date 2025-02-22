Hamas is all set to release the final six living hostages on Saturday (Feb 22). The Palestinian terror group confirmed the names of hostages to Israel on Friday (Feb 21).

Let's take a look at those who are finally to be freed:

Among the six hostages, two are Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed. Both have been under Hamas captivity since entering the Gaza Strip on their own in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The other four are those who were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Avera Mengistu, 37

Mengistu entered the northern Gaza in 2014 by crossing the beach at Zikim, his family and Israeli officials said. By the time he is released on Saturday, he would have spent 3,821 days in Hamas captivity. He was 28-year-old at that time.

While he was crossing into Gaza, Israeli troops spotted him but before they could reach the scene, he made it through the fence. He was nabbed by Hamas later. His whereabouts were unknown till 2023 when the terror group released a video showing he was alive.

His family said that he suffered from mental illness and was exempted from military services in Israel.

“We know that he is alive and in a bad mental and physical condition ... He’s been there not for a month or a year but for 10 years," a relative told a Tel Aviv rally in August.

Hisham al-Sayed, 37

The then 28-year-old al-Sayed from the village of Hura, entered Gaza in 2015. He also suffered from mental illness - but had served in the Israeli military before he was discharged.

He was “diagnosed with schizophrenia and a personality disorder, among other conditions” in 2014, as per Human Rights Watch. As per his medical records, he once escaped a hospital during his treatment and almost made it inside the strip but was stopped.

Hamas released a video of al-Sayed in 2022. He was seen weak and sick with oxygen mask.

Tal Shoham, 39

Shoham is an Israeli-Australian citizen who was taken hostage in October 2023 when he visited his wife's family for the holiday.

His wife, Adi Shoham, his daughter, Yahel, 3, and son, Naveh, 8, as well as his mother-in-law Shoshan Haran, his wife’s aunt Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam, 12 - all of them were taken hostage by Hamas at the same time. But they were released on November 25, 2023.

Eliya Cohen, 27

Cohen was with his fiancé when Hamas gunmen attacked him, as claimed by his mother. They both were shot at during their efforts to run away during the attack.

The couple tried to hide in a pile of dead bodies but Cohen was spotted and dragged out by Hamas gunmen.

Omer Wenkert, 23

Wenkert was held by Hamas on October 7, 2023 at the Nova festival just after a call with his mother in which he told her that he was “scared to death.”

He suffers from colitis and can have very dramatic attacks, his parents have claimed.

He was described as significantly underweight.

"His diet was three dates a day. Dates may be quite healthy, but for Omer they can be fatal,” his mother said.

“Dates have dietary fiber and colitis sufferers cannot consume dietary fiber," she added.

Omer Shem Tov, 22

Tov was held by Hamas at the Nova rave on October 7, 2023.

During the attack, he got into a car with his friends and sent his live location to his parents only to find out that the car was headed towards Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies)