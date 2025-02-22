Two of the six hostages set for release on Saturday have been handed over to Israeli forces, the IDF confirmed.

In a carefully orchestrated event, masked militants in Rafah, southern Gaza, publicly paraded the two hostages, Tal Shoham and Avera Mengistu, before transferring them to Red Cross officials.

"Two hostages are now being escorted by an elite IDF unit and Shin Bet forces on their way back to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical evaluation," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF spokesperson requests the public to show responsibility and sensitivity and respect the privacy of the returnees. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later," the statement added.

Who are the released hostages?

Avera Mengistu was captured in 2014 after crossing into Gaza.

Tal Shoham, 40, was taken from Kibbutz Be'eri during the October 7, 2023, attack.

More hostages expected to be freed

Four additional hostages are expected to be released at Nuseirat in central Gaza later today.

Meanwhile, Hamas announced on Saturday that it is prepared to move into the next stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal. The group said that it is willing to conduct a full hostage-prisoner exchange for a permanent ceasefire and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces, according to Reuters.

(With inputs from agencies)