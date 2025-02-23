Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (Feb 23) that his country was ready "at any moment" to resume fighting in Gaza against Hamas.

He also warned that Israel would complete the war's objectives "whether through negotiation or by other means."

"We are prepared to resume intense fighting at any moment, our operational plans are ready," Netanyahu said at a ceremony for combat officers, a day after Israel halted the release of Palestinian prisoners, which was due as part of a truce deal.

"In Gaza, we have eliminated most of Hamas's organised forces, but let there be no doubt—we will complete the war's objectives entirely—whether through negotiation or by other means," he added.

This comes after the Palestinian militant group accused Israel of jeopardizing the five-week-old ceasefire by suspending the release of prisoners.

The ceasefire, which began on January 19, has largely halted over 15 months of devastating conflict in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

The initial phase of the truce is set to expire early in March, but no negotiations have begun for the next phase, which aims to bring a lasting end to the conflict sparked by Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Tel Aviv was expected to release over 600 Palestinian prisoners on Saturday in exchange for six Israeli hostages freed by Hamas militants in Gaza.

But Netanyahu said that the prisoner release would be delayed until Hamas stops its "humiliating ceremonies" during the release of Israeli hostages.

Hamas accused Tel Aviv of endangering the five-week-old Gaza truce after the government halted the release of Palestinian prisoners.

"By postponing the release of our Palestinian prisoners according to the phase one ceasefire agreement, the enemy government is acting rampantly and exposing the entire agreement to grave danger," senior Hamas official Bassem Naim said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)