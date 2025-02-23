The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), on Sunday (Feb 22), released the footage of its September 27 airstrike on Beirut, which it said killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and several other high-ranking officials of the militant group, according to The Times of Israel.

This came after the Israeli military said that "the world is a better place" on the day of the funeral of Nasrallah.

"Today is Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. Today the world is a better place," the army posted on X, as tens of thousands gathered on the outskirts of Lebanon's capital for the funeral.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets dropped over 80 bombs on Hezbollah's main underground headquarters in Beirut's southern suburbs, specifically the Dahiyeh area, also known as the Hezbollah stronghold, and brought down several buildings.

The strike also killed over 20 Hezbollah commanders, including Ali Karaki, the commander of Hezbollah’s Southern Front.

Khamenei vows 'resistance' as Iran officials attend Nasrallah funeral

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei pledged "resistance" against Israel as Hezbollah held a funeral in Beirut on Sunday (Feb 23) for its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in September.

"The enemy should know that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance is never-ending and will continue until the desired goal is achieved," Khamenei said in a statement published on his official website.

Khamenei paid tribute to Nasrallah, describing him as "a great mujahid (fighter) and prominent leader", and Safieddine as "a close confidant and an inseparable part of the leadership".

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who was in Beirut for the funeral alongside Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Deputy Revolutionary Guards Commander Ali Fadavi, declared that the fight against "oppression and occupation" will persist.

Nasrallah's death was "not the end of the road", Araghchi said, but "a new point in the ongoing struggle against oppression and occupation".

(With inputs from agencies)