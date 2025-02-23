A massive crowd gathered in Beirut’s southern suburbs for the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, nearly five months after he was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Supporters filled the 55,000-seat Camille Chamoun Sports City stadium, carrying Hezbollah flags and Nasrallah’s pictures as reported by AFP.

⚡️Zionist terrorists warplanes over the funeral pic.twitter.com/pnCIMv4Zgg — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) February 23, 2025

Israeli jets disrupt the procession

As the funeral procession unfolded, the roar of Israeli fighter jets echoed overhead. Local media reported that four F-16s flew over the gathering.

Israeli army reacts: "The world is a better place"

On the day of Nasrallah’s funeral, the Israeli army posted on X: "Today is Hassan Nasrallah's funeral. Today the world is a better place."

Today is Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral.



Today the world is a better place. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 23, 2025

Iran’s supreme leader vows continued resistance

Iran's Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded with a statement pledging that Hezbollah’s struggle would not end. "The enemy should know that resistance against usurpation, oppression, and arrogance will continue until the desired goal is achieved," Khamenei said.

Nasrallah was temporarily buried next to his son, Hadi, who died fighting for Hezbollah in 1997. His official funeral was postponed until Israeli forces withdrew from southern Lebanon under a US-backed ceasefire.

The funeral also honoured Hashem Safieddine, who briefly took over Hezbollah’s leadership before being killed in another Israeli strike.

(With inputs from agencies)