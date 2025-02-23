A former officer of Russia’s Komitet Gosudarstvennoy Bezopasnosti (KGB) has made a stunning claim— Donald Trump was allegedly recruited as a potential Soviet asset in the 1980s. According to Alnur Mussayev, a former Kazakh intelligence chief who served in the KGB’s 6th Directorate. Mussayev insists that recruiting Western businessmen was a strategic priority for the KGB, and Trump, with his rising real estate empire, was a prime candidate.

Advertisment

A still-active KGB file?

Mussayev asserts that Trump’s KGB file remains active and is now under the supervision of a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. While no concrete evidence has been presented, the claim has reignited long-standing suspicions regarding Trump’s ties to Russia.

Trump’s 1987 Moscow trip

Advertisment

Mussayev claims that Trump’s recruitment allegedly took place during his 1987 visit to the Soviet Union. At the time, Trump was exploring potential real estate deals in Moscow, but according to the former KGB officer, his meetings with Soviet officials may have had a more covert purpose. The KGB, in the mid-1980s, had reportedly adjusted its recruitment strategy to focus on influential Western figures.

However, Trump has consistently denied any connection to Russian intelligence, dismissing claims of collusion with Putin as "ridiculous" and "fake news." While, some US officials, including former members of his administration, have raised concerns about his notably respectful approach toward the Russian president. There is no official confirmation or hard proof to support Mussayev’s statements.

(With inputs from agencies)