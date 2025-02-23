Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the group of leaders that he said were "mocking religion" and "engaged in dividing people".

He further alleged that there were many instances of foreign powers attempting to weaken the sovereignty of the country by joining hands with these people.

While addressing a public meeting after the prime minister laid the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute for Cancer in Chhattarpur, he said, "Nowadays we see that there is a group of leaders who mock religion, ridicule it, are engaged in dividing people and many times foreign powers also try to weaken the country and religion by supporting these people. People who hate the Hindu faith have been living in some phase or the other for centuries."

PM Modi then fired back at the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's recent "Mrityu Kumbh" remarks, without directly naming anyone, "People who have fallen into the mentality of slavery keep attacking our faith, beliefs and temples, our religion, culture and principles. These people abuse our festivals, traditions and customs. They dare to attack the religion and culture which is progressive by nature. Dividing our society and breaking its unity is their agenda."

"At this time, Dhirendra Shastri has been making people aware of the mantra of unity in the country for a long time. Now, he has reached another resolution in the interest of society and humanity. This is the plan to build this cancer institute. That means now, here in Bageshwar Dham, you will get the blessings of bhajan, food and healthy life...," Prime Minister Modi said.

हिन्दू आस्था से नफरत करने वाले और गुलामी की मानसिकता से घिरे लोगों का एक ही एजेंडा है- हमारे समाज को बांटना और उसकी एकता को तोड़ना। pic.twitter.com/9kmdta4SR3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2025

He further added, "In a very short time, I have had the good fortune of visiting Bundelkhand, the land of heroes, for the second time and this time, I have received a call from Balaji. It is the grace of Lord Hanuman that this centre of faith is now going to become a centre of health as well. I have just performed the 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Shri Bageshwar Dham Medical Science and Research Institute here. This institute will be built on ten acres of land. In the first phase itself, a facility of a hundred beds will be ready in it. I congratulate Dhirendra Shastri for this noble work and congratulate the people of Bundelkhand..."

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (Feb 18) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj that led to the loss of many lives.

She called the religious event Maha Kumbh a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Kumbh of death).

The West Bengal CM further alleged that while VIPs were being given special privileges, the poor were being denied access to essential facilities.

"This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been rescued? For the rich and VIPs, there are systems in place to get camps (tents) for as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh," she said.

