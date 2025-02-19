Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (Feb 19) hit back at West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over her “Mrityu Kumbh” remarks on the Maha Kumbh stampede that killed 30 people.

UP CM called the allegations an attack on the faith of millions, saying that Maha Kumbh is not linked with any political party or organisation but belongs to society. He added that over 562.5 million pilgrims had already taken a holy dip in Prayagraj.

A day earlier, Banerjee slammed UP CM calling the religious event ‘Mrityu Kumbh’, referring to the stampede that happened at the gathering. She also alleged that while VIPs were being given special privileges, the poor were being denied access to essential facilities.

“This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been rescued? For the rich and VIPs, there are systems in place to get camps (tents) for as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh,” the West Bengal CM said.

‘False campaigns’

Addressing the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Adityanath said, “While we are participating in the discussion here, more than 56.25 crore devotees have already taken their holy dip in Prayagraj... When we make baseless allegations or show fake videos against Sanatan Dharma, Maa Ganga, India, or the Maha Kumbh, it is like playing with the faith of these 56 crore people... This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation. It belongs to society, and the government is there as a servant to fulfil its responsibilities.”

UP CM added that it was a privilege that his government could be associated with the religious event, which has gained international recognition despite “false campaigns.”

“It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to be associated with the Maha Kumbh of this century... The country and the world have participated in this event and taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all false campaigns… Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede on January 29 and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh… The government stands with them and will help them in every possible way,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also criticised the remarks made by Mamata Banerjee, saying, “Be it Samajwadi Party or Mamata Banerjee, everyone has completely come out against Sanatan Dharma. They should apologise to the public. In the coming times, the public will not forgive them... Such statements are made only under the politics of appeasement …”

Meanwhile, BJP workers in Kolkata launched a protest against West Bengal CM’s remarks.

#WATCH | BJP workers in Kolkata protest against CM Mamata Banerjee over her "Mrityu-Kumbh" remark pic.twitter.com/23DYdUHKAq — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2025

(With inputs from agencies)