West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday (Feb 18) slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj that had led to the loss of many lives.

CM Banerjee called the religious event Maha Kumbh a "Mrityu Kumbh" (Kumbh of death), while referring to the stampede that happened at the religious gathering.

She alleged that while VIPs were being given special privileges, the poor were being denied access to essential facilities.

"This is 'Mrityu Kumbh'. I respect Maha Kumbh, and I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been rescued? For the rich and VIPs, there are systems in place to get camps (tents) for as much as Rs 1 lakh. But for the poor, there are no arrangements at Kumbh," the West Bengal CM said.

She took a jibe at the BJP government, accusing it of "selling religion to divide the nation".

The West Bengal CM further claimed that there has been a lack of proper planning for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

"Why did you overhype such a serious event? Proper planning should have been in place. How many commissions have been sent to Kumbh after the incident?," she questioned.

This comes after RJD Chief and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav called Maha Kumbh "faaltu".

"Kumbh has no meaning. Kumbh is useless (Kumbh ka kahan koi matlab hai. Faaltu hai kumbh)," the RJD leader said.

BJP hits back

The Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, called Banerjee's statement an attack on Hindus, further urging people to register "a strong protest".

"I appeal to the Hindu community, saint community to register a strong protest. A little while ago, on the floor of the House, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that this is not Maha Kumbh but 'Mrityu Kumbh'. Raise your voice against this attack on Hindus, on Maha Kumbh. If you are a true Hindu, rise above politics and strongly oppose these words of Mamata Banerjee," Adhikari said.

Maha Kumbh stampede

At least 30 people died and 60 were injured in the pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh in January. The incident happened on the day of Mauni Amavasya when millions of pilgrims rushed to take a holy dip on the auspicious days of the Hindu calendar.

