Dismissing speculation about an extension, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad clarified that Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 will conclude as planned on February 26, 2026, coinciding with Mahashivratri.

Advertisment

"This is a rumour, and the end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela will be the 26th of February... I have said in the past also that till there is no official version from the administration or there is no official version from the government, one should not pay attention to any kind of rumour. These are the anti-social elements of the society who work to create confusion among the people. In the era of social media, different types of anti-social elements spread such rumours, which causes people to face problems. So do not pay attention to such rumours at all..." he told ANI.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: On the rumours that dates of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 are being extended, Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandhad says, "This is a rumour, and the end date for the Maha Kumbh Mela will be the 26th of February... I have said in the past also that… pic.twitter.com/cguzRGFH5d — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

Advertisment

Also Read | Bird flu scare: 100,000 hens culled in Andhra Pradesh as Indian state reports outbreak

Misinformation sparks concerns among devotees

Authorities have attributed the misinformation to certain "anti-social elements" attempting to create confusion. "These are the anti-social elements of the society who work to create confusion among the people. In the era of social media, different types of anti-social elements spread such rumours, which causes people to face problems. So do not pay attention to such rumours at all...". He urged people to verify news from official sources before reacting.

Advertisment

Also Read | Centre orders probe into alleged irregularities in Kejriwal's 'Sheesh Mahal' bungalow

Uttar Pradesh government initiated legal action

In response to misleading content about the Kumbh Mela, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated legal action against 53 social media accounts.

Also Read |Meet Sasha Troufanov, Iair Horn, Sagui Dekel-Chen - Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in latest ceasefire swap

Millions participate in sacred rituals at Triveni Sangam

The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela has witnessed an overwhelming response from devotees. On Thursday alone, over 2.73 million people took a dip at Triveni Sangam. As of February 12, the total number of pilgrims participating in the holy bath exceeded 482.9 million, according to Uttar Pradesh government reports.

(With inputs from agencies)