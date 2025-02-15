The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) has launched a detailed investigation into allegations of excessive spending on renovations and luxury additions at 6 Flagstaff Bungalow, the former residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The CVC has directed the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) to conduct a thorough probe over claims that the "building norms were floated to construct a lavish mansion (Sheesh Mahal) covering 40,000 square yards (8 acres)."

The probe was initiated after BJP leader Vijender Gupta filed a complaint, claiming that government properties were merged unlawfully to facilitate the construction, violating several building regulations.

Gupta, in his first complaint, alleged that government properties, including Plot Nos. 45 and 47 on Rajpur Road (previously housing senior officers and judges in Type-V flats) and two bungalows (8-A & 8-B, Flag Staff Road), were demolished and then merged into the new residence, violating ground coverage and floor area ratio (FAR) norms and lacked proper layout plan approvals.

In his second complaint, the newly-elected BJP MLA from Rohini alleged "extravagant spending" on the renovation and interior decoration of the bungalow on 6, Flag Staff Road.

He also claimed "massive financial irregularities" and extravagant spending of taxpayers' money, totalling crores of rupees, on luxurious upgrades to the bungalow.

'I welcome the vigilance inquiry,' says Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that he was shocked when he came to know that the bungalow's property was expanded to 8 acres.

#WATCH | Delhi | On CVC ordered a probe into 6 Flagstaff Bungalow (Residence of former CM Arvind Kejriwal) renovations, BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "... I am shocked to know that the area of the Bungalow is 8 acres. Arvind Kejriwal needed an 8-acre house to live in... I… https://t.co/lPVYnEeIoJ pic.twitter.com/hH0Y7250Bf — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2025

"... I am shocked to know that the area of the bungalow is 8 acres. Arvind Kejriwal needed an 8-acre house to live in... I welcome the vigilance inquiry against it," Sirsa told news agency ANI.

Luxurious ‘Sheesh Mahal’

In October last year, an inventory of the items installed at the bungalow was released by the Public Works Department (PWD). The list included high-end appliances, gadgets, and items costing over Rs 100 crore ($1 billion).

The AAP has repeatedly denied the allegations made by the BJP, calling them politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies)