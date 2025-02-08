Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and accepted the "people's mandate".

Kejriwal, in a video shared on his official X handle, congratulated the BJP on its victory and expressed hope that the saffron party will fulfil the promises made by them.

"We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address.

He also highlighted the work done by his party in its 10-year rule, reaffirming that AAP would play a "constructive role" in opposition while serving the people.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served," he added.

Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat

Kejriwal lost the re-election bid from the New Delhi seat by 4089 votes to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Parvesh Verma.

The AAP chief garnered 25999 votes whereas Verma got 30088, while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit finished a distant third with 4,600 votes.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma's son, Verma is being hailed as a 'giant slayer' and is considered as the top contender for the Delhi Chief Minister post.

Speaking to the media, he credited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's historic performance in the Delhi polls.

"This government which is going to be formed in Delhi will bring PM Modi's vision to Delhi. I give credit for this victory to PM Modi. I thank the people of Delhi. This is the victory of PM Modi and the people of Delhi," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)