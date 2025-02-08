Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia loses from Jangpura seat.
Manish Sisodia conceded defeat, and said, "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lose by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency."
