Over one lakh hens have been culled so far as India's Andhra Pradesh intensifies efforts to curb the spread of bird flu. Strict containment measures are in place across three affected districts in the state which is situated on the east coast of southern India.

Meanwhile, owing to the bird flu outbreak, the West Bengal government has announced that they are keeping a vigil on poultry imports.

Andhra Pradesh and bird flu

The Indian state has put in place strict containment measures designating red and surveillance zones to prevent further spread of the avian virus, reports ANI.

Dr Satya Kumari Additional Director of Animal Husbandry for Andhra Pradesh, on Friday said that "The bird flu is currently restricted to three districts and five farms, and that "Approximately one lakh hens have been culled due to the outbreak."

"Wherever we identify bird flu, we declare a red zone with a radius of one kilometre and a surveillance zone with a radius of ten kilometres. Farmers need not panic, as the number of cases is decreasing, and we are taking appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the disease," she assured.

Meanwhile, Andhra Agriculture, Cooperation, Marketing, and Animal Husbandry Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu reassured the public and said: "There is no need for anyone to worry about bird flu, as the government is constantly vigilant and has taken stringent measures to control its spread."

West Bengal vigilant

Meanwhile, the West Bengal government said on Friday that it was keeping a vigil on poultry imports in the wake of Andhra Pradesh's bird flu outbreak.

"We are aware of the situation and keeping a strict vigil," Bengal Animal Resources Development Minister Swapan Debnath told PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)