Illegal Indian immigrants deported from US: 119 illegal Indian illegal migrants deported from the US will land in India on Saturday (Feb 15). This is the second such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump administration under the president's promised crackdown on illegal immigration in the US.

When will Indian illegal migrants reach India from US?

A report by the PTI news agency suggested that the flight may land around 10 pm IST (4:30 pm GMT) on Saturday. However, some sources suggested that the plane will land at the Amritsar airport early in the morning on Sunday.

Of the 119 deportees, 67 are from Punjab, 33 from Haryana, eight from Gujarat, three from Uttar Pradesh, two each from Goa, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, and one each from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.



This is the second batch of deportees the US is sending to India. Earlier on February 5, a US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian migrants landed at the Amritsar airport. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, and 30 from Punjab.

A third batch of deportees is expected on February 16.

Modi on US deportations

On Thursday (Feb 13), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those staying in other countries illegally "do not have any legal right to be there," as he addressed the media at a joint press conference alongside US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.

Just days after visuals of Indian citizens in shackles being deported from the US caused uproar in India, Modi, during his visit to the US, said his country was ready to take back its citizens living in America illegally.

While condemning illegal immigration, Modi said it is a symptom of a bigger disease.

The Indian prime minister stressed that "those who stay in other countries illegally do not have any legal right to be there."

He added, "As far as India and the US are concerned, we have always said that those who are verified and are truly the citizens of India — if they live in the US illegally, India is ready to take them back."

However, he remarked "it doesn't stop just there for us".

The Indian PM said that many of the illegal Indian immigrants in the US are people belonging to poor families led astray by false promises and "big dreams".

"These are people from ordinary families. They are shown big dreams and most of them are such who are misled and brought here."

(With inputs from agencies)