A new strain of bird flu, identified as highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N9, has been confirmed in a duck farm in Merced County, California.

Advertisment

This marks the first time this variant has been detected in poultry in the United States, according to a report by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

The outbreak was officially confirmed on January 13, leading to the culling of all 119,000 poultry at the affected farm. The source of the outbreak remains unknown, and US animal health authorities have launched an investigation to trace its origins and prevent further spread.

Also read | Massive holes in Sun could spark solar storms in February

Advertisment

Surveillance intensifies amid bird flu concerns

In addition to H5N9, the H5N1 strain—already prevalent among animals in the US—was also detected at the farm. The discovery of H5N9 raises fresh concerns about the potential for further outbreaks among poultry and wild birds.

Also read | ISRO marks 'mission success' with historic 100th rocket launch from Sriharikota

Advertisment

The emergence of a new bird flu strain comes as health experts have been warning about the virus’s growing threat. With avian influenza showing signs of mutation and spreading to cattle in some regions, researchers fear it could pose an increasing risk to humans.

Scientists warn of potential human health risks

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported 67 human cases of bird flu in the country, including one fatality in early January. These infections resulted from direct contact with infected animals, and no human-to-human transmission has been confirmed so far.

Also read | China's DeepSeek AI sparks national security fears over American user data: Will US ban it like TikTok?

However, scientists warn that if an individual were to contract both seasonal flu and bird flu simultaneously, the virus could mutate into a strain capable of human-to-human transmission. Such a development could significantly raise the risk of a global pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies)