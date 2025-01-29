Two massive coronal holes on the Sun's surface could impact Earth’s space weather in early February, according to recent satellite data from NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC). These dark areas, where plasma is absent, are currently being monitored for potential solar disturbances.

Potential solar storm activity

According to FOX Weather, forecasters have identified a large coronal hole in the Northern Hemisphere and a smaller one in the Southern Hemisphere. NOAA’s Shawn Dahl stated that the northern hole is expected to have a greater influence, potentially disturbing the solar wind environment as February begins. Dahl said, "Both are likely to provide an enhanced and disturbed solar wind environment to start off February, but our models indicate more likely influences from the northern CH (coronal hole)."

What are Coronal holes?

Coronal holes appear as dark regions in satellite images because they lack plasma, which escapes into space along the Sun’s magnetic field lines. Unlike coronal mass ejections, which take one to three days to reach Earth, coronal holes can have delayed but lasting impacts on space weather.

Possible impact on Earth

Coronal hole high-speed streams (CH HSS) generated by these holes can lead to geomagnetic activity, possibly producing Northern Lights. As of Tuesday, NOAA expects active space weather conditions between February 1 and 3, just below G1, the first level of a geomagnetic storm.

Dahl said, "When a CH rotates to the centre of the Sun (directly facing Earth), the elevated speed starts its journey towards our planet. So, by the time the CH rotates to somewhere between 40-60 degrees west longitude (towards the right side limb of the Sun), that is usually when the HSS and its associated effects reach us here at Earth."

