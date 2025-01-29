The much-awaited Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese New Year celebrations has officially begun today, January 29, 2025. Marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake, the festival is observed by millions across the world, with public holidays extending from January 28 to February 4. The celebrations will conclude with the Lantern Festival on February 12, symbolising new beginnings and unity.

The significance of the Year of the snake

According to the Chinese zodiac, each year is associated with one of 12 animals, influencing the year’s energy and characteristics. The Snake, representing wisdom, intuition, and elegance, takes centre stage in 2025. Feng shui expert Thierry Chow suggests that this year may bring significant changes, making adaptability crucial.

What to expect in 2025

Astrological forecasts indicate that 2025, influenced by the fire, metal, and earth elements, could be a year of heightened tensions and unpredictability. Experts warn of possible global challenges, urging people to stay vigilant and embrace flexibility in their personal and professional lives.

Chinese New Year 2025: History

Chinese New Year traces its origins to the legend of Nian, a mythical beast believed to wreak havoc on villages. To protect themselves, people used red decorations and firecrackers, traditions that continue to define the celebrations today.

Family reunions, grand feasts, parades, and the exchange of red envelopes with money are key highlights of the festival. The celebrations culminate with the Lantern Festival, where glowing lanterns light up the night sky, symbolising hope, renewal, and the promise of a prosperous year ahead.

