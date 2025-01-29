India fired back at allegations of interfering in Canada's elections, calling out a recent Canadian report for its "baseless" claims.

In a strong-worded statement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rejected the report, stating that it was actually Canada that had been meddling in India's internal affairs.

"We have seen a report about alleged activities on purported interference. It is in fact Canada which has been consistently interfering in India's internal affairs," the statement read.

"This has also created an environment for illegal migration and organized criminal activities. We reject the report's insinuations on India and expect that the support system enabling illegal migration will not be further countenanced," it added.

What did the report say?

A recent report from the Canadian Commission alleged that after China, India was actively interfering in Canada's electoral process.

"India is the second most active country engaging in electoral foreign interference in Canada. Like the PRC, India is a critical actor on the world stage. Canada and India have worked together for decades, but there are challenges in the relationship. Many of these are long-standing and inform India's foreign interference activities," the report said.

A 123-page report highlighted the expulsion of six Indian diplomats in October 2024, labelling them as "agents."

The report referred to the October 14, 2024, incident when Canada expelled sex diplomats after its police, in response to the evidence gathered, suggested that they were involved in an Indian government-backed "campaign of violence".

India retaliated by expelling six Canadian diplomats, including Acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler, and withdrawing its own High Commissioner and other diplomats from Canada, citing security concerns.

"In October 2024, Canada expelled six Indian diplomats and consular officials in reaction to a targeted campaign against Canadian citizens by agents linked to the Government of India," the report alleged.

The report also accused New Delhi of spreading disinformation surrounding the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The report, however, contradicted itself as it stated that Canada could not find a link to a foreign state in Nijjar's killing.

"Disinformation is also used as a retaliatory tactic, to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests. This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven)," the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)