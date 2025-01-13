Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former ally and the leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), Jagmeet Singh, shared a video on social media warning US President-elect Donald Trump over his remarks that Canada should become America's 51st state.

"I have a message for Donald Trump. Our country (Canada) is not for sale. Not now, not ever," Singh said in the video he posted on X.

He then said that Canadian people are proud of their country and will go to every extent to "fight like hell to defend it."

Singh highlighted his country's commitment to being a good neighbour, stating that Canada offered support to the United States during the devastating Los Angeles fires, which so far have claimed the lives of 24.

"Right now, with the forest fires ravaging homes, Canadian firefighters showed up. That is who we are. And we show up and support our neighbours."

I have a message for Donald Trump.



We're good neighbours.



But, if you pick a fight with Canada - there will be a price to pay. pic.twitter.com/o60c4qIyza — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 12, 2025

He then said if the US imposes tariffs on Canada, his country would retaliate.

"If Donald Trump thinks, if you think you can pick a fight with us, there will be a price to pay. I have committed that if Donald Trump imposes tariffs on us, we should respond with retaliatory tariffs in kind. I think that anyone running as Prime Minister should do the same," he said.

Earlier, former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien said that Trump's comments were no longer "funny" and "humiliating".

Echoing this sentiment, Chretien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper that Canada would never consent to becoming part of the United States.

"To Donald Trump, from one old guy to another, give your head a shake!" Chretien said.

"What could make you think that Canadians would ever give up the best country in the world — and make no mistake that is what we are — to join the United States?," he questioned further.

"If you think that threatening and insulting us is going to win us over, you really don't know a thing about us," Chretien wrote in the article. "We may look easy-going, mild-mannered. But make no mistake, we have spine and toughness."

(With inputs from agencies)