Melania Trump, the US' First Lady's official portrait, has been released. The author and former model's portrait has a certain intimidating air, and as per reports, it carries a hidden message. Here's all you need to know.

What's so special about Melania Trump's official photo?

During Melania's first time in the White House (2017-2020), her official portrait was not released for almost three months. This time, the portrait has been released, not even 10 days after Donald Trump took over from Joe Biden as the US president.

Furthermore, the last time, she was a largely absent figure, a rare presence in the administration. Fast-forward four years, this time around she had her photo taken in the so-called Yellow Oval Room, assertively posing for an image that as per Daily Mail "even for more traditionally minded presidential consorts rarely appears with such haste".

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

Moreover, the bold black-and-white image, which is a break away from the traditional imagery of the First Lady Portraits, also features in the presidential trifecta, featuring alongside Trump himself and JD Vance on the White House homepage. This power move could be a signal that she is ready to take on a more hands-on role than her last time in the White House.

This is coupled with Melania Trump's surprise decision to travel with her husband, US President Donald Trump, to disaster struck North Carolina and California. These are resounding declarations that the First Lady is not just arm candy or an unwilling captor to her husband and his regime, as the "Free Melania" narrative from four years ago suggested. First Lady Melania Trump's official portrait is a declaration that the powerful public figure is ready and eager for the presidential platform.

(With inputs from agencies)