The White House briefing room has been transformed under President Donald Trump's administration, welcoming new media personnel such as podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators.

The move, spearheaded by the youngest Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, aims to provide representation to groups that have not previously had a presence in the briefing room.

At her first daily media briefing on Tuesday (Jan 28), Leavitt said, "Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms.”

The ‘New Media Seat’

Leavitt emphasised that the move was crucial for the administration to effectively communicate President Trump's message and adapt to the evolving media environment of 2025.

She said the seats along the wall at the front of the briefing room, traditionally reserved for White House press staff, will now be designated the "New Media Seat."

Leavitt welcomes content creators to apply for White House press credentials

Leavitt encouraged independent journalists, social media influencers, and content creators to apply for White House press credentials through a new platform on whitehouse.gov/newmedia.

Applications will be reviewed by Leavitt's team, and credentials will be granted to those who meet the criteria and pass the US Secret Service's security requirements.

The press secretary also announced the reinstatement of 440 press passes that had been revoked under the previous administration. Throughout her first briefing, she fielded questions from new media outlets, some of which are among the most viewed news websites but had not previously been represented in the briefing room.

The First Amendment and New Media

Leavitt reiterated the administration's commitment to upholding the First Amendment and stated, "It's a fact that Americans, especially young people, are consuming news from a variety of platforms. As the youngest press secretary in history, thanks to President Trump, I take great pride in opening this room to new media voices to ensure the president's message reaches as many Americans as possible."

She also pledged that established outlets like Axios and Breitbart would have a permanent seat in the briefing room, and encouraged anyone producing legitimate news content, from TikTok creators to bloggers, to apply for press credentials.

