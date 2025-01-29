Trump administration offered US federal workers an opportunity to leave their jobs in exchange for eight months severance through an email, according to AFP.

The proposal, which was sent to all two million federal workers, was praised by Trump’s advisor Elon Musk, who called it a historic “fork in the road”, according to US media reports.

It is expected that 5 to 10 per cent of the federal staff will quit and secure about $100 billion in savings, a senior administration official told NBC News.

The email stated that the resignation period will start on Tuesday (Jan 28) and will continue till February 6.

The move has been the most sweeping one against federal spending since Trump assumed office on January 20.

This comes after an order from Trump to federal employees, demanding them to work from the office full time after several years of working from home following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal workers who wish to take up the offer were asked to reply “resign” to the email.

“The federal workforce should comprise the best America has to offer. We will insist on excellence at every level,” the email read.

Musk, who is leading the new Department of Government Efficiency, has been tasked to make massive cuts in federal spending. He spent over $270 for Trump’s election campaign.

Federal spending freeze

Earlier, the White House implemented a temporary freeze on federal grants and loans as part of an ongoing review of government spending under the Trump administration.

The freeze comes following several executive orders signed by President Trump aimed at dismantling programmes tied to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as other initiatives linked to gender ideology and the Green New Deal.

(With inputs from agencies)