The White House revealed the latest official portrait of First Lady Melania Trump on Monday. Taking to her X account, the post, captioned “First Lady Melania Trump's Official White House Portrait,” highlights MrsTrump in a black suit, standing confidently with her hands resting on a reflective table in the Yellow Oval Room.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Official White House Portrait pic.twitter.com/pMdooFZW53 — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 27, 2025

Melania Knauss Trump, 54, is the current First Lady of the United States. In 2025, she resumed the role after Donald Trump was inaugurated as President again. She first held the role from 2017 to 2021.

A striking monochrome visual

The portrait, captured in black and white, sets a subdued yet elegant tone. The Washington Monument is prominently visible in the background through a window, adding a historic and symbolic touch. This grayscale depiction marks a shift from her 2017 portrait, which featured a vibrant, close-up view of her face and a more personal style.

Photographer’s continued collaboration

The photograph was taken by Belgian photographer Régine Mahaux, who has been documenting the Trump family for over 20 years. Mahaux also shot Mrs. Trump’s 2017 portrait during her husband’s first term in office as reported by the CBS News.

Mrs. Trump’s latest portrait underscores her poised and minimalistic approach to style, offering a glimpse into her enduring presence as First Lady.

(With inputs from agencies)