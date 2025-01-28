After the Chinese AI Chatboat made headlines for giving shockwaves to Wall Street, US President Donald Trump called DeepSeek a "wake-up call" for the tech industry of the United States.

The US chip giant Nvidia's shares lost around $600 billion, along with a major fall in the shares of other tech firms.

DeepSeek claimed that its R1 model was made using a fraction of the cost used by its rivals like OpenAI, which raised questions about America's future in dominating the AI industry and on the scale of its investment plans.

Since DeepSeek's R1 became the most downloaded app in the US just weeks after launch, Trump said that the developments in the Chinese AI industry may be a "positive" thing for his country.

"If you could do it cheaper, if you could do it [for] less [and] get to the same end result. I think that's a good thing for us," Trump said, BBC reported.

He further claimed that the US will continue dominating the industry,and he is not concerned by the breakthrough.

DeepSeek is powered by the open-source DeepSeek-V3 model. Its researchers claimed that it was made at a cost of $6 million, a statement many in the AI industry disputed. If the claims of the Chinese app are believed to be true, the cost is way less than the billions of dollars used by its rivals in the West.

Who founded DeepSeek?

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by a Chinese electronic engineering graduate, Liang Wenfeng. The 40-year-old said in an interview in July 2024 that he was surprised by the reaction to the previous version of the platform.

"We didn't expect pricing to be such a sensitive issue," he said.

He further added, "We were simply following our own pace, calculating costs, and setting prices accordingly."

(With inputs from agencies)