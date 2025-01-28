Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday (Jan 28) said that the Russian special services are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

This comes after Conservative American pundit Tucker Carlson accused former US President Joe Biden's administration of trying to assassinate Putin.

Commenting on Carlson's statement, Peskov said, "The Russian special services are constantly taking all the necessary measures to ensure public safety, and, of course, the safety of those who are under state protection. This concerns first and foremost the head of the state."

'Tried to kill Putin'

Carlson in the latest episode of his podcast "The Tucker Carlson Show", said, "The Biden administration did, they tried to kill Putin."

“Which is insane,” Carlson added. “That’s demented, that you would even think of something like that. So why were they? Because chaos is a screen that protects them.”

However, Carlson did not provide any evidence for his accusation against the Biden administration.

Carlson was also a US journalist, who was ousted from Fox News in 2023, amid the channel's legal troubles over its airing of inaccurate claims of electoral fraud in the 2020 US presidential race.

In his show, Carlson also criticised US military aid for Kyiv and called Ukraine "not a democracy".

Moreover, he visited Moscow in February last year for a widely planned softball sit-down interview with Russian President Putin and went to Russia again in December to interview Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

(With inputs from agencies)