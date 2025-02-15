The Palestinian militant group Hamas released three Israeli hostages on Saturday (Feb 15), in exchange for dozens of Palestinian prisoners released by Israel under the ceasefire deal.

The three hostages are identified as Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Troufanov, and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn.

Hamas paraded them on stage before transferring them to the Red Cross and were told to address the crowd.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the hostages, saying that the trio will be assisted in their rehabilitation following 498 days in captivity.

Who are these hostages?

Sagui Dekel-Chen

Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36, was outside his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz when Hamas attacked them. However, at that time, he ensured his wife and children were safe before he went out to fight the militants.

His mother Neomit, was also taken hostage in an electric cart and was rescued after an IDF helicopter shot at the driver.

After being released, Chen was seen smiling when the Israeli officials told him that he had a one-year-old daughter.

When asked about his health, Chen told Channel 12, "I’m great, I’m great, I have a daughter."

Chen's wife also expressed her happiness as she prepared to meet her husband.

Sasha Troufanov

29-year-old Sasha Troufanov was working at the Amazon-owned Annapurna Labs, as a microelectronics firm based in Israel.

He was abducted along with his girlfriend Sapir Cohen, mother Yelena "Lena" Trufanova and grandmother Irena Tati. His father Vitaly Troufanov, was killed on October 7.

Later, the mother and grandmother were released as per request of Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 29, 2023.

Cohen was released on November 30, as part of a weeklong ceasefire deal.

Iair Horn

Iair Horn, 46, was taken hostage by Hamas from Kibbutz Nir Oz where the Palestinian militant group killed one-fourth of the residents.

He was working in construction and was responsible for the local pub in the Kibbutz. Moreover, he also used to organise parties and local activities.

However, Eitan Horn, Iair's brother, is still in Hamas' captivity.

(With inputs from agencies)