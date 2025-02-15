Masked Hamas militants on Saturday (Feb 15), handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in Gaza's southern city of Khan Yunis. The move came as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange under the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Advertisment

The three Israeli hostages are, Israeli-American Sagui Dekel-Chen, Israeli-Russian Sasha Trupanov and Israeli-Argentinian Yair Horn.

They were paraded on the stage before being transferred to the Red Cross and were told to address the crowd.

The three men were also given goodie bags by the Palestinian militant group to mark the end of their captivity.

Advertisment

Surrounded by armed fighters, the former hostages addressed the crowd using a microphone, appealing for the completion of further hostage swaps under the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

The Israel Defense Forces released a statement saying that the returning hostages were being accompanied by the army and were on their way to the Israeli territory.

"The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment," the post by IDF said on X.

Advertisment

Also read: 'I don't know what's going to happen': Trump expresses uncertainty about hostage release by Hamas



"The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel," it added.

🟡The 3 returning hostages are currently being accompanied by IDF and ISA forces on their return to Israeli territory, where they will undergo an initial medical assessment.



The IDF salutes and embraces the returning hostages as they make their way home to the State of Israel. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 15, 2025

After 498 days, Alexandre, Sagui and Iair are finally home.💛 pic.twitter.com/JqM1SThbBQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 15, 2025

Hamas says committed to freeing Gaza hostages 'according to specified timetable'

This comes after the Palestinian militant group on Thursday (Feb 13) reaffirmed its commitment to releasing Israeli hostages held in Gaza under a timeline set out in a ceasefire deal for the territory.

"Hamas confirms continuation in implementing the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners (Israeli hostages) according to the specified timetable," the group said in a statement.

It described the ongoing talks in Cairo, aimed at resolving the stalemate in implementing the ceasefire agreement, as "positive" and productive.

The Palestinian militant group, on Monday (Feb 10), announced that it would postpone the next hostage-prisoner swap, scheduled on Saturday, indefinitely citing a series of violations of the ceasefire deal by Israel.

(With input from agencies)