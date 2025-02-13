Palestinian militant group Hamas on Thursday (Feb 13) said it was committed to carrying out the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza according to a timeline set out in a ceasefire deal for the territory.

"Hamas confirms continuation in implementing the agreement in accordance with what was signed, including the exchange of prisoners (Israeli hostages) according to the specified timetable," the Islamist movement said in a statement, adding that talks being held this week in Cairo aimed at overcoming an impasse in implementing the truce deal had been "positive".