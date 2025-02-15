Hamas on Friday (Feb 14) said that it expects indirect negotiations with Israel for the second phase of the ongoing ceasefire to begin "early next week".

An official of the Palestinian militant group said that mediators were continuing discussions on the matter. This comes as following allegations of ceasefire violations, Hamas paused hostage release to wide criticism.

Second phase soon

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu, as quoted by AFP, said, "We expect the second phase of the ceasefire negotiations to begin early next week, and mediators are continuing discussions on this matter."

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the talks, AFP reports that "mediators informed Hamas that they hope to start the second phase of negotiations next week in Doha".

Gaza ceasefire agreement

The Gaza truce marks a significant development in the 15-month-long conflict that has devastated Gaza, killing over 46,000 people and displacing most of the 2.3 million residents, according to local authorities.

It took effect from Sunday (Jan 19) and in the first phase, in six weeks or 42 days, there was a gradual return of displaced civilians to northern Gaza.

Under the agreement, the initial six-week phase involves a series of hostage-for-prisoner exchanges. Thirty-three Israeli hostages—including women, children, and elderly men—were to be freed. In exchange, Israel was to release all Palestinian women and minors under 19 currently held in Israeli prisons.

Earlier, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani told the press that the hostage release in the first phase will include "civilian women and female recruits, as well as children, elderly people, as well as civilian ill people and wounded". Hamas, as per Reuters, was to release three hostages every week - first females and hostages under 19 years, followed by men over 50, and the remains of dead hostages would be released last (in the subsequent phases of the truce).

Meanwhile, Israel was to release 30 Palestinian detainees for every civilian hostage and 50 Palestinian detainees for every Israeli female soldier Hamas releases.

Prisoner exchange will also take place in the second and third phases of the truce. However, the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for Israeli hostages is yet to be finalised.

