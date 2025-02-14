Hamas has released the names of three male hostages who are set to be freed on Saturday (Feb 15) as part of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange.

The three male hostages will include including US-Israeli Sagui Dekel-Chen, Iair Horn and Alexandre Sasha Troufanov a Hamas official said, according to Reuters.

Under the "prisoner exchange deal, the (Ezzedine) Al-Qassam Brigades have decided to release the following Israeli prisoners (hostages) tomorrow, Saturday," Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing wrote on Telegram.

