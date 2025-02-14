Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday (14 February) that his previous discussions with former US President Donald Trump have been "definitely not enough to form a plan" for peace.

Speaking about the United States’ stance on the ongoing conflict, Zelensky voiced concerns over any potential policy shift towards Russia. "It will be very strange if the policy of the United States will change, will shift to Russia. I think that you United States is in the top, yes, and they can stop any evil. In this case, they (the US) have to be on the side of us because they (Russia) attacked us and occupied us. So we are right and they are not," he said.

Zelensky is scheduled to meet with US Vice President JD Vance today. On his meeting, the Ukrainian President said, "There are some decisions which can be only on the level of presidents."

Upon his arrival at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky wasted no time in addressing questions about Ukraine’s future. "We will never recognise occupied territories as Russian," he said during a press conference.

He also stressed the importance of NATO’s security assurances, calling it the "cheapest option for everyone," and asked European nations to unite in support of Ukraine to ensure their collective security.

In the coming days, Zelensky is set to visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Russia said it would not attend the Munich conference

Meanwhile, Russia confirmed on Friday that its officials would not attend the Munich Security Conference, dismissing Donald Trump’s claims that US representatives could meet with Russian and Ukrainian delegates there.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "As you know, Russian officials are not invited to the Munich conference. This decision was taken a few years ago... So there will be no representatives of the foreign ministry or other official Russian structures and bodies. I can tell you this for sure."

What is the Munich Security Conference?

The Munich Security Conference is an annual international summit held in Munich, Germany, where global leaders, diplomats, and security experts convene to discuss pressing security issues.

Initially, the conference served as a platform for Germany, the United States, and other NATO members to coordinate Western policies during the Cold War. Following the Cold War’s end, its scope expanded to include nations from Central and Eastern Europe, as well as Russia.

