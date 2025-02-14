A Russian drone attack hit the protective shield over the already damaged reactor of the Chernobyl nuclear plant, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claimed. He said the overnight strike caused a fire in the plant but claimed that the radiation levels had not increased at the plant as of Friday morning.
Russian drone strikes Chernobyl reactor shield, claims Zelensky
