A Russian missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv killed at least one person on Wednesday, the city's mayor said, after authorities issued a ballistic alert.

"Preliminary, one person was killed", Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram, adding that at least three others had been wounded.

Two were hospitalised and one was treated at the scene, he said in a later post.

Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, said earlier that missile and air defence systems around Kyiv were working against incoming ballistic missiles.

The attack caused damage and fires in at least four districts of the capital, according to Ukraine's state emergency services.

Both Russia and Ukraine are vying for advantage on the battlefield ahead of negotiations expected early in US President Donald Trump's second term.