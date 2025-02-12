Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview said he was open to negotiating a land swap with Russia. This marks a monumental shift in Kyiv's stance on territorial concessions.

This comes as US President Donald Trump hailed Moscow's release of an American prisoner as a goodwill gesture towards ending the war.

What did Zelensky say?

Speaking to The Guardian, Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to "swap one territory for another. " He proposed that Ukraine exchange land in Russia's Kursk region—captured by Ukraine in a surprise offensive last year—for currently occupied Ukrainian territory. This is a significant departure from his previous stance of refusing to cede any land seized by Russia.

Zelensky also emphasised that security guarantees for Ukraine must include the United States along with the European partners. "Security guarantees without America are not real security guarantees," he said.

The Ukrainian president's statement comes ahead of his impending meeting with US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference

Trump sees 'hope' in prisoner release

In the first publicly known visit by a Trump administration official to Russia, envoy Steve Witkoff last month secured the release of Marc Fogel, an American teacher jailed since 2021 on drug charges.

"We were treated very nicely by Russia," Trump told reporters.

"Actually, I hope that's the beginning of a relationship where we can end that war," he added. The White House described Fogel's release as part of an "exchange" but did not elaborate.

Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month, has vowed to end the war in Ukraine, potentially by leveraging the billions of dollars in aid America sent to Kyiv.

