US President Donald Trump endorsed the idea that Ukraine "may be Russian someday", in an interview on Monday (Feb 10). Trump's statement came ahead of the meeting of US Vice President JD Vance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky this week.

"They may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

The US president even emphasised getting a return on investment with the aid the US sent to Ukraine.

"We are going to have all this money in there, and I say I want it back. And I told them that I want the equivalent, like $500 billion worth of rare earth," Trump said.

"And they have essentially agreed to do that, so at least we don't feel stupid," Trump added.

Trump further announced that his Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg will soon be dispatched to the country. Kellogg has been tasked with drawing up a proposal to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Zelensky has demanded a strong security guarantee from the US before agreeing on any proposal to end the war.

Kellogg would arrive in Ukraine on February 20, without detailing where in the country he would visit, AFP reported.

Zelensky called for "real peace and effective security guarantees" for Ukraine ahead of Kellogg's visit.

"Security of people, security of our state, security of economic relations and, of course, our resource sustainability: not only for Ukraine, but for the entire free world," the Ukrainian president said.

(With inputs from agencies)