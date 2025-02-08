Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday (Feb 8) stressed that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not preparing for negotiations or peace, but for the continuation of war.

The Ukrainian president said that Russia is forming new divisions and developing new military production facilities.

"This means one simple thing—Putin is preparing not for negotiations, not for peace, but for the continuation of the war—and not only against Ukraine," Zelensky said.

He further said that Russia's cooperation with North Korea will continue to expand, adding that Moscow is also spreading modern warfare technologies to the region, "particularly drone technologies."

"They are now increasing their army by more than a hundred thousand soldiers," the Ukrainian president claimed.

He warned "All partners must be aware of this and see it clearly."

Earlier on Friday, Zelensky said that North Korean troops have returned to the frontline in Russia's Kursk region. A “significant number” of opposing troops had been “destroyed”, he said. “We are talking about hundreds of Russian and North Korean soldiers.”

North Korea sent more than 10,000 soldiers to Russia last year to help Moscow in its war with Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Friday said he would "probably" meet Zelensky next week. The US president when asked by reporters in the White House whether such a meeting would be in Washington, replied that it “could be Washington – well, I’m not going there”, referring to Kyiv.

“We’re also planning meetings and talks at the teams’ level. Right now Ukrainian and American teams are working out the details," he said in a post on X.

Zelenskyy’s chief of staff said Ukraine was looking forward to a visit this month by Trump’s special envoy for the region.

(With inputs from agencies)