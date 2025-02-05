Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday (Feb 4) that he would be willing to engage in direct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to nearly three years of conflict.

He added that such discussions would only occur if they were the sole means of achieving peace for Ukraine.

“If that is the only set-up in which we can bring peace to the citizens of Ukraine and not lose people, definitely we will go for this set-up,” he said, adding that other “participants” would need to be involved.

“If people believe we must move to the diplomatic track, and I believe we are ready to move to the diplomatic track, there must be the US, Europe, Ukraine and Russia [at the talks],” he said in an interview published on YouTube on Tuesday.

On Putin, Zelensky made it clear that there would be no cordiality between them. “I will not be kind to him, I consider him an enemy. To be honest, I think he considers me an enemy, too.”

During the interview, he revealed that approximately 45,100 Ukrainians had lost their lives, with 390,000 sustaining injuries. He suggested that Russian casualties were significantly higher, at around 350,000 deaths and between 600,000 and 700,000 wounded, with a considerable number missing in action.

Zelensky demands structured path towards NATO membership

Zelensky reiterated that Ukraine’s preferred solution for securing lasting peace remains a structured path towards NATO membership. “Will they give us missiles in such quantity that we can stop Russia? I am not sure about this, but I think it would help. Otherwise, what missiles can stop Russia's nuclear missiles?” he questioned.

Admitting Ukraine’s difficulties on the battlefield, Zelensky said that regaining all lost territory was unlikely. “Regrettably, the support that is provided by our partners is insufficient to push Putin fully out of our territories,” he said.

His comments come amid efforts by former US President Donald Trump, who has vowed to end the war, to seek a resolution. Trump has indicated his willingness to discuss a ceasefire with Putin, while the Russian leader has expressed openness to talks with Trump on topics such as the conflict and energy prices. However, Putin has ruled out direct negotiations with Zelensky.

Meanwhile, Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, said that both nations would need to make compromises to reach a peace agreement.

Zelensky “has already indicated he will soften his position on land,” Kellogg noted. “And Putin is going to have to soften his positions as well.”

(With inputs from agencies)