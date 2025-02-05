Australia cricket team could be handed a major blow in their preparations for the Champions Trophy 2025 as skipper Pat Cummins could be unfit due to an ankle injury. Speaking on Wednesday (Feb 5), head coach Andrew McDonald insisted that Cummins is “heavily unlikely to feature for Australia having missed the Sri Lanka tour as well. According to McDonald, Steve Smith and Travis Head are the leading contenders to lead the Aussies in absence of Cummins as they try to win their second CT title.

Advertisment

Cummins unlikely for Champions Trophy

"Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling so he's heavily unlikely, so that would mean that we do need a captain," McDonald told SEN. "Steve Smith and Travis Head are the two that we've been having conversations with while we've been building out that Champions Trophy team along with Pat back home. They'll be the two that we look at for that leadership post.”

Having skipped the Sri Lanka tour due to paternity leave and an ankle issue, Cummins could now miss the Champions Trophy in Pakistan. The Aussie skipper has been in brilliant form in recent weeks having led his nation to a Test series win over India and helping reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final. While he is yet to be officially ruled out, Cricket Australia (CA) is already looking at a captaincy alternative.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | English batters will fare better against... in 50-over format: Kevin Pietersen



Mitchell Marsh’s poor run of form has seen him drop out of the team while Travis Head and Steve Smith emerge as potential options. Smith had previously served as Australia’s full-time captain before the 2018 sandpaper gate scandal saw him vacate the post. However, despite this, Smith has led Australia in Cummins’ absence.

Head on the other hand remains a clear favourite to take the captaincy role having thrived in recent months. He played a key role in Australia’s 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) and ODI World Cup wins, scoring hundreds in both finals.