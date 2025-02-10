Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was ready to negotiate with Russia if he received assurances that the United States and Europe would not abandon Ukraine.

In an interview aired on Sunday (Feb 09), Zelensky addressed US President Donald Trump's proposed plan for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. He added that any agreement must not only end the war but also prevent future Russian aggression.

Zelensky said, "A frozen conflict will lead to more aggression again and again. Who then will win prizes and go down in history as the victor? No one. It will be an absolute defeat for everyone, both for us, as is important, and for Trump," he told Britain’s ITV.

Ready for any format for talks, if America, Europe will not abandon Ukraine

"If I had an understanding that America and Europe will not abandon us and they will support us and provide security guarantees, I would be ready for any format for talks," he said.

These comments came as Trump suggested he had been in discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that progress was being made towards ending the war.

Trump confirms conversation with Putin

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Sunday, Trump was asked whether his conversation with Putin had taken place since he assumed office on 20 January or earlier. "I’ve had it. Let’s just say I’ve had it ... And I expect to have many more conversations. We have to get that war ended," he responded.

Trump "prepared to tax, tariff, or sanction" Moscow

Meanwhile, Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said that senior US diplomats would be in Europe this week to discuss the details of ending the conflict. In an interview with NBC, Waltz added that Russia’s economy was struggling and that Trump "is prepared to tax, to tariff, to sanction" Moscow to push Putin towards negotiations.

Russia yet to receive 'concrete proposals': Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin on Monday said that Moscow was yet to receive a viable proposal for talks on Ukraine. In an interview with the state news agency RIA, he said, "It is important that words be backed up by practical steps that take into account Russia’s legitimate interests, demonstrating a readiness to eradicate the root causes of the crisis and recognise the new realities."

He added, "Concrete proposals of this nature have not yet been received."

